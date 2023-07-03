Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

