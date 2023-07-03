Short Interest in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Declines By 50.0%

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AP Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in AP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AP Acquisition alerts:

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

APCA remained flat at $10.76 on Friday. 404,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. AP Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

Further Reading

