Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 71.4%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,045 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $10,135,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,276,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 902,765 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 981,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,014. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

