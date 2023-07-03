Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expands By 82.2%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 576,300 shares. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -2.97. Blue Apron has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $98.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 230.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

