Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Declines By 46.4%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.7 %

CODYY stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.20. 81,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,223. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is 55.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

