Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Drops By 45.9%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHCAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

