Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 43.6%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of DLPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 20,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,636. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

