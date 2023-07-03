Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Expands By 35.7%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Emmi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $1,051.26 during midday trading on Monday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $930.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,051.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,019.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $905.57.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

