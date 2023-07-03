Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Expands By 35.7%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Emmi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $1,051.26 during midday trading on Monday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $930.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,051.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,019.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $905.57.
About Emmi
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emmi
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.