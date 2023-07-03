Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Grows By 93.0%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 2.6 %

EGIEY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGIEY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

