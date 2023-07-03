Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Decreases By 47.9%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGRP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

