Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Declines By 42.5%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

