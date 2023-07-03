Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Declines By 42.5%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fast Retailing Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $26.60.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fast Retailing
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.