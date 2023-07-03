Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Decreases By 43.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.04. 1,188,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,106. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

