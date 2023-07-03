Short Interest in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Drops By 46.2%

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTII remained flat at $10.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $361,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

