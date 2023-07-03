Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Declines By 41.2%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GGAA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 18.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 476,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 657,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

