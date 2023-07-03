Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Rises By 76.3%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $10,951,320,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 378.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

FINX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 450,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,292. The company has a market cap of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

