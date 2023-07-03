Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 29.0%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GXTG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.00.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

