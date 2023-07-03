Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Rises By 93.8%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Up 19.0 %
OTCMKTS:GTMLF opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. Green Technology Metals has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.75.
About Green Technology Metals
