Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Drops By 34.3%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.65. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

In related news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang purchased 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.19% of Greenland Technologies worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

