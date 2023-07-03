Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Decreases By 26.9%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 84,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.