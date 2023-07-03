Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Drops By 40.5%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,970,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,532,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

