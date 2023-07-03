Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declines By 49.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 11,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,127. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Free Report ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

