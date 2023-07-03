Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 44.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.66. 38,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,712. The company has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

