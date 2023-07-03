Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expands By 72.4%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ KOD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.08. 81,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,082. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
