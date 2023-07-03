Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Decreases By 42.9%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 46,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville.

