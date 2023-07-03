Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Grows By 36.5%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 202,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 38,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,710. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

