Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Decreases By 40.1%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Featured Articles

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

