Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Rises By 57.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 1,113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 416.6 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

