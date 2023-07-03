Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Rises By 57.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 1,113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 416.6 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $21.81.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
