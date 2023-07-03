Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Decreases By 49.2%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NDBKY stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.99%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

