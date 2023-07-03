Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 51.3%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nephros Price Performance

Nephros stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,022. Nephros has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

About Nephros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

