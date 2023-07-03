Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Grows By 84.6%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMSW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMSW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

