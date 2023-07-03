Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 51.6%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,625 shares of company stock worth $43,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NWFL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

