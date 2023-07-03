Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Declines By 47.1%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSS remained flat at $2.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

OSS has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,030.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 224,744 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.