Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Rises By 71.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Orca Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF remained flat at $3.93 during trading on Monday. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
