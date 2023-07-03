Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Rises By 71.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF remained flat at $3.93 during trading on Monday. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo block located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

