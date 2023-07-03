Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 44.4%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 824,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,969. The firm has a market cap of $405.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.74%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

