Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Declines By 33.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

