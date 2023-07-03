Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Drops By 33.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 1,523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.9 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

PMNXF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

