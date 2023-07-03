Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Drops By 33.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 1,523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.9 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Up 1.8 %
PMNXF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.
About Perseus Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.