Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Decreases By 44.4%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pharvaris Price Performance

NASDAQ PHVS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,240. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

