Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Rises By 100.0%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBAXU opened at $10.91 on Monday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

