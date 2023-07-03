Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Declines By 28.2%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 987,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 166,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after buying an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

