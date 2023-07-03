Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Declines By 37.1%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Select Sands Stock Up 17.0 %

OTCMKTS:SLSDF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

