Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Grows By 57.4%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 794,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $75.20 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

