Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Increases By 80.1%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 229,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surrozen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 284.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

