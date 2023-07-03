Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Increases By 80.1%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 229,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Surrozen Stock Performance
Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
