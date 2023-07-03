Short Interest in Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Decreases By 50.0%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance
THVB opened at $62.00 on Monday. Thomasville Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.
About Thomasville Bancshares
