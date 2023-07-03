Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Increases By 65.2%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 31st total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TORXF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TORXF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.21. 28,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,850. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

