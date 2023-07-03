Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Declines By 39.8%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

TSMRF remained flat at $20.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.