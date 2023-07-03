Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expands By 34.4%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Unifi Stock Performance
NYSE:UFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Unifi has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $14.79.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
