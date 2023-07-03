Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expands By 34.4%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Unifi has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

