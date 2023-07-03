Siacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.12 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $190.36 million and $15.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,966.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00349183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.00927420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00547243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00064654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00152432 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,446,325,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,424,106,693 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.