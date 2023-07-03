Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

