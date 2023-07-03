Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.