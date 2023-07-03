Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $445.37 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.39 and a one year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

